Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) will announce $9.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.71 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $4.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year sales of $35.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $38.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.94 billion to $38.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecopetrol.

EC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $19.65 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

