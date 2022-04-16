Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

INBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. 27,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $402.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

