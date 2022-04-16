Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will report $29.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the lowest is $28.80 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $28.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.20 million to $138.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $169.10 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $174.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

INBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.57. 27,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,012. The company has a market capitalization of $402.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.69. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

