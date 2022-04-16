Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Announce -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.48). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.57) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.22). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

GBT stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. 655,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,669. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

