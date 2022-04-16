Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.11 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $22.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,408.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,782 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $2,895,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649,588 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,336,000 after buying an additional 234,868 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,578,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

