Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $26.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $131.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.50 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $147.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

