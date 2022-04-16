Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.68 Million

Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will post $198.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.50 million and the highest is $201.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $191.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $803.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $789.30 million to $819.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $836.90 million, with estimates ranging from $790.80 million to $870.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 2,749,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

