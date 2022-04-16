Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.32. Hexcel reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000.

Hexcel stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.22. 524,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.91 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

