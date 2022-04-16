Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post $1.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

