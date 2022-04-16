Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.12). IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IMAX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.84 on Friday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $986.49 million, a P/E ratio of -44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.