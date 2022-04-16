Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $6.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.35. McKesson posted earnings per share of $5.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $23.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.79 to $24.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $22.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.07 to $23.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.38.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.25. 969,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,668. McKesson has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $329.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

