Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) will announce $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $1.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $205.39. The company had a trading volume of 785,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,079. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $147.51 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.