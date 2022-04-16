Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Paya posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.00 and a beta of -0.12. Paya has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter worth about $283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter worth about $39,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter worth about $194,000.

Paya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.