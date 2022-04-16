Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Announce $3.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Pool reported earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $17.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.09 to $17.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.32 to $19.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $551.44.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $7.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.06. The stock had a trading volume of 224,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Pool has a one year low of $367.70 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,113,000 after buying an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,391,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,829,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pool by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

