Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) will post ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.63). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

