Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million.

Several analysts have commented on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

SPNE opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2,023.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SeaSpine by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 78.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.