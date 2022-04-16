Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.77 Million

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) will post $84.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.30 million and the highest is $85.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year sales of $555.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.90 million to $570.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $673.58 million, with estimates ranging from $651.60 million to $691.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Solo Brands stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22. Solo Brands has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solo Brands (DTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.