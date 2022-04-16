Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will post $84.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.30 million and the highest is $85.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year sales of $555.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.90 million to $570.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $673.58 million, with estimates ranging from $651.60 million to $691.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solo Brands.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Solo Brands stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22. Solo Brands has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solo Brands (DTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.