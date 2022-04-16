Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Sunoco stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

