Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. TELUS reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

NYSE TU opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in TELUS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

