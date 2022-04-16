Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theseus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 111,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $1,115,603.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 11,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $114,864.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,170,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,657,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,600,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.40. 74,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,917. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

