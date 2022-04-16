Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Brokerages expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRXGet Rating) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theseus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 111,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $1,115,603.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 11,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $114,864.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,170,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,657,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,600,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.40. 74,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,917. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.