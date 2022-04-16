Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $638.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $649.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

