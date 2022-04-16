Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.83. 1,511,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,378. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

