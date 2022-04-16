Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Wix.com reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,321,000 after buying an additional 323,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after buying an additional 142,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.44. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $329.00.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

