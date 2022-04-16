Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Wix.com reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,321,000 after buying an additional 323,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after buying an additional 142,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WIX stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.44. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $329.00.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
