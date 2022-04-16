Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Earnings of $9.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post earnings per share of $9.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.01. Amazon.com posted earnings of $15.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $52.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.28 to $81.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $76.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.80 to $111.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,127.76.

Amazon.com stock traded down $76.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,034.13. 2,575,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,304. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,671.45 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,102.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,252.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.