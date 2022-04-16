Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report sales of $117.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.37 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $108.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $541.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.35 billion to $560.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $634.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $611.55 billion to $662.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,127.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $76.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,034.13. 2,575,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,671.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,252.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.