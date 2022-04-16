Zacks: Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.08). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.75. 1,810,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,034. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

