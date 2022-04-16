Zacks: Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.08). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.75. 1,810,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,034. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.