Zacks: Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) to report sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $940,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.12 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUTL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

AUTL opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $367.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.54. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

