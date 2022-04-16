Zacks: Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) to report sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $940,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.12 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUTL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

AUTL opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $367.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.54. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.