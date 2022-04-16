Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Earnings of $25.78 Per Share

Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) to post $25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $23.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $28.27. AutoZone reported earnings of $26.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $111.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $108.53 to $113.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $121.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $114.11 to $128.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone stock traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,164.60. The stock had a trading volume of 91,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,260. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,221.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,967.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,922.35.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.