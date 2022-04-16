Zacks: Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $22.17. 2,593,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,420. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60.
In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,919 shares of company stock worth $465,144. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.