Zacks: Analysts Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIOL. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

