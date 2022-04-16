Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.52. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

