Zacks: Analysts Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Celsius posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Celsius by 85.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $1,577,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Celsius by 14.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Celsius by 14.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. Celsius has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

