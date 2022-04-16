Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) to announce $3.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.47. Century Communities reported earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $16.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $17.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.38 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share.

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of CCS opened at $50.83 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.