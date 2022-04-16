Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) to announce $3.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.47. Century Communities reported earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $16.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $17.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.38 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share.

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of CCS opened at $50.83 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.