Zacks: Analysts Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) to post $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the lowest is $2.88. Chevron reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $14.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $21.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $24.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

CVX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,421,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,726,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.02. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

