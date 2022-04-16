Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) to Announce $1.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.68. 1,099,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.30 and its 200-day moving average is $182.24. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

