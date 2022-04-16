Zacks: Analysts Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will post $83.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $85.00 million. DZS posted sales of $81.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $395.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.43 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $437.05 million, with estimates ranging from $420.71 million to $453.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.25 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

DZSI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 48,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,858. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,784 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 162,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DZS by 157.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 99,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DZS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,013 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DZS (Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.