Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Post $1.77 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) to announce $1.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $11.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.79. The company had a trading volume of 230,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,129. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,112 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.