Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Post $3.91 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.94 and the lowest is $3.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,529.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $12.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.89). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $42.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 84,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

