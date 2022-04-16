Zacks: Analysts Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. ePlus posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.30 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ePlus by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $55.42. 60,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,609. ePlus has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

