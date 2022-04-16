Zacks: Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Announce $3.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $15.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.27.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.51. 178,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,404. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.04. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $278.30 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

