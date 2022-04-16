Zacks: Analysts Expect Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Finance Of America Companies.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.62 million.

Several research firms have commented on FOA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter.

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

