Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. First Bank reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

FRBA stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. First Bank has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

