Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.33. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,615,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.31. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

