Zacks: Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

HAE stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 349,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,063. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

