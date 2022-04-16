Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $4.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) to announce $4.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.94. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $4.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $18.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.38 to $19.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.11 to $21.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, reaching $260.94. 1,045,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,653. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $190.38 and a 52 week high of $272.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.49.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

