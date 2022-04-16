Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $27.52. 2,739,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,353. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

