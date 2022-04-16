Zacks: Analysts Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.72. 913,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,517. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

