Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

HBM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 906,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.