Zacks: Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.53. 4,301,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,053. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 223,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

