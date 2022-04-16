Zacks: Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.49. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,924,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $975,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 37.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 105,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,972. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

